Financial services working policy group formed

Six individuals were yesterday appointed to form part of a working policy group to advise and support the Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, for the further development of the financial services industry in Gibraltar.

Reshma Bhambhwani, Charles Bottaro, Louise Cruz, Nigel Feetham, Jonathan Gracia and Jay Gomez were appointed for their expertise in their respective fields.

The working group will focus on where the sector needs to be to continue to stay at the forefront of international financial services, a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

“They will consider the existing products and improvements that can be made to these or the introduction of new areas of business, as well as reviewing the manner in which we service clients of the sector and how best to develop these relationships in our market areas,” the Government spokesman said.

“This public and private sector partnership will be liaising with the already established professional financial services associations as well as the Finance Centre Council itself and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.”

Supporting Mr Isola in this project will be the Finance Centre Director, James Tipping, as well as the senior executives within Gibraltar Finance that specialise in - amongst other things - insurance and pensions, DLT Blockchain, funds, family offices, private clients and banking.

“I am absolutely delighted to have secured the agreement of this group of highly talented financial services professionals to be part of our working policy group,” Mr Isola said.

“I strongly believe that we need to keep looking at ourselves and understanding where and how we can improve our offering to our international clients.”

“This group will draw on their own expertise and that of others in the industry to help us get there.”