Fire breaks out at old Westside School building

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the old Westside School building as the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze on Sunday afternoon.

The Chronicle understands the fire started before 5pm, smoke could be seen coming from the classrooms of the former school which has been closed to the public for two years.

The Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed all roads in the area have been reopened and the fire has been contained but has not been fully extinguished.