Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Fire safety officer completes fire auditor course

By Chronicle Staff
26th January 2023

Leading firefighter Shane Brown has successfully completed the Fire Auditors Course from the UK Fire Service College.

This is a Level 3 Certificate comprising of six units to support the development and accreditation of Fire Safety Officers. Units covered included identifying and reporting hazards and risks associated with fire in simple premises; assessing risks associated with fire in simple premises; ensuring measures are in place to protect people from fire in simple premises; reviewing matters relating to fire protection systems in simple premises; planning and gathering evidence for the purpose of fire safety regulation in simple premises and visiting premises for the purpose of fire safety regulation.

“With the ever-increasing challenges and demands in fire safety, this course provides lead firefighter Brown with a great foundation to identify and assess risks in different buildings and events and apply the necessary preventive and protective measures,” said a statement from the GFRS.

“This is in addition to other roles and responsibilities in the field of Fire Investigation and Command Support.”

