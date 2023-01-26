Fire safety officer completes fire auditor course

Leading firefighter Shane Brown has successfully completed the Fire Auditors Course from the UK Fire Service College.

This is a Level 3 Certificate comprising of six units to support the development and accreditation of Fire Safety Officers. Units covered included identifying and reporting hazards and risks associated with fire in simple premises; assessing risks associated with fire in simple premises; ensuring measures are in place to protect people from fire in simple premises; reviewing matters relating to fire protection systems in simple premises; planning and gathering evidence for the purpose of fire safety regulation in simple premises and visiting premises for the purpose of fire safety regulation.

“With the ever-increasing challenges and demands in fire safety, this course provides lead firefighter Brown with a great foundation to identify and assess risks in different buildings and events and apply the necessary preventive and protective measures,” said a statement from the GFRS.

“This is in addition to other roles and responsibilities in the field of Fire Investigation and Command Support.”