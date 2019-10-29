Fire Service Officer attend Incident Command Courses in UK

Sub Officer Dino Navarro from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has recently completed an Incident Command course at the Fire Service College (FSC) in Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

Mr Navarro successfully completed the demanding Incident Command Level 2 award. This course utilizes a blended learning approach over a six week period, involving five pre-course written assignments and four practical days spent at the FSC.

There he was assessed as a decision maker across an unrivalled range of realistic, dynamic and emotionally-charged operational scenarios utilising the new innovative Blue Hawk virtual reality technology.

Sub Officer Navarro has been awarded the Skills for Justice Award in Intermediate Incident Command in Fire and Rescue Services.

This is a UK nationally-recognised qualification developed by firefighter subject matter experts at the request of Chief Fire Officers Association (CFOA) through Skills for Justice, the Sector Skills Council for the fire sector.

The course is underpinned by the National Occupational Standards. It will equip him with the necessary skills, knowledge and understanding required as an Intermediate Incident Commander at operational level, allowing him to lead, monitor and support people to resolve operational incidents.