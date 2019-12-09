Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Fire service officers attend compartment fire behaviour course

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2019

A number of officers from Gibraltar Fire and Rescue (GFRS) and Airport Fire and Rescue (AFRS) recently completed a two week course to become instructors in international fire behaviour training (OSFBTI) at the Fire Service College (FSC) in Moreton-in-the-Marsh.

Station officer George Burns (GFRS), sub officer Jared Olivero (GFRS), leading firefighter Martin Posso (GFRS), leading firefighter Tennessee Fortunato (AFRS) and leading firefighter Tyrone Avellano (AFRS) successfully completed the OSFBTI course.

“The international fire behaviour instructor course enables learners to design and deliver theoretical and practical training in the science of combustion and limits of flammability, flashover and backdraught, competently and safely,” said a joint statement from the services.

“The course employs a blended learning approach to enable trainers to develop their skills to deliver fire behaviour training and assess the sessions against measurable objective criteria.”

“It is designed to equip those aspiring to, or selected for, the role of a fire behaviour trainer within their organisation, with the technical and practical skill sets required to develop a structured approach to planning and delivering a wide variety of fire behaviour training,” the statement added.

The course also provides a solid foundation for the leadership skills and management behaviours required to train at Watch and Station Level and will progressively challenge learners to apply these skills in a range of situations.

“The joint attendance by Gibraltar’s Fire Services shows the mutual commitment by both these organisations to promote interoperability and continue with the good working relationships to ensure a safer Gibraltar”, the statement said.

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

UK to protest after Spanish military plane delays BA flight

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Gibraltarian man arrested in latest crackdown on Campo drug gangs

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Local News

With a tree on his back, a man runs, swims and cycles for a greener future

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Charity appeal collects 746 unwanted winter coats for London's homeless

9th December 2019

Local News
Gibraltar Port Authority attends the eight annual Mediterranean bunker fuel conference in Athens

9th December 2019

Local News
Fire service officers attend compartment fire behaviour course

9th December 2019

Local News
The European Sinfonietta orchestra to perform two New Year’s concerts

9th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019