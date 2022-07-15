Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Firearms instructor course for GDP officer

By Chronicle Staff
15th July 2022

PC William Cross from the Gibraltar Defence Police has returned from completing an eight week Firearms Instructor Course in Scotland.

He began his GDP career in 2016 as a police constable and since being in the force he has carried out various roles, but he has always expressed an interest in the Firearms Instructor Course.

He became an authorised firearms officer in 2018 bringing skills to the GDP that he had already acquired when working in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. These skills included learning about weapon handling, shooting skills, less lethal options and tactics.

PC Cross completed scenario-based training which took place inside buildings, vehicles and open areas to demonstrate critical decision-making in a pressured environment.

During the eight weeks in Kinloss Barracks in Scotland he learnt how to deliver tactical training, qualification shoots and participated in classroom based-lessons. On completion of the National Firearms Instructors course, he will be mentored by another instructor for a few weeks.

He will be able to deliver training on armed tactics as well as deliver fitness test and personal safety training. Firearms instructors are responsible for making sure that new recruits and new entrants learn all the skills required as a police authorised firearms officer.

“Apart from the weather, I really enjoyed the course and I’m looking forward to my new role within the GDP,” said PC Cross.

Most Read

Local News

12 contestants sign up for Miss Gibraltar 2022

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

Local man blackmailed out of £200 in ‘sextortion’ scam

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

Local man jailed for burglary

Thu 14th Jul, 2022

Sports

Men's top seed knocked out on first day of Gibraltar Squash Open

Thu 14th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Four RGP officers qualify for the Armed Response Unit

15th July 2022

Local News
Minor oil spill in BGTW

15th July 2022

Local News
HMS Dagger commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

15th July 2022

Local News
Mobility scooter rally raises awareness and funds

14th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022