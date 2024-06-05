Firefighters struggle to contain Tarifa fire

A brush fire that has burnt large swathes of hillside behind Tarifa could worsen as from Thursday, amid fears strong winds will fan the flames and make the blaze spread faster.

Firefighters have struggled for three days to control the fire in Mount La Peña under strong levanter conditions, with the area’s topography adding to the challenge.

But Spanish weather forecasters predict winds could increase to speeds of up to 44 km/h.

According to Spain’s Plan Infoca, the forest firefighting service, a dozen aircraft, four pumper trucks and some 80 firefighters were continuing efforts on Wednesday to tackle the blaze, which has so burned more than 600 hectares of Mount La Peña.

The fire is the most significant of the year in the Cadiz area, with investigations as to the cause ongoing.

Spanish authorities have said four individuals are currently being investigated for carrying out “alleged forestry work” on a “private property” within the area.

As of June 1, a prohibition of forestry work throughout forests across the border came into effect against the backdrop of rising temperatures and water shortages.