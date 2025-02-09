Firefighters tackle Coviran blaze as building shows potential signs of collapse

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service [GFRS] are currently tackling a major fire at Coviran in Devils Tower Road, with the building showing potential signs of collapse.

The GFRS declared a major incident after the fire broke out on Sunday evening.

"Crews currently dealing with significant fire at the old Coviran building on Devil's Tower," the GFRS posted on social site 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

"Recall of extra 12 personnel instigated. No injuries reported. Please avoid the area. Residents are advised to close all windows downwind of the incident."

The GFRS has said defensive fire fighting operations are in progress due to potential signs of collapse.

"Fire surrounded, water being applied from all sides with ground monitors," the GFRS posted.

"Airport Fire & Rescue Service deploying their resources in support."

RGP have been on-scene assisting with traffic and cordon control. Devil's Tower Road has been closed and the runway has been opened to relieve traffic, which according to the RGP had built up.

The RGP has advised the public to avoid the area.

UPDATE: At 9.48pm the RGP confirmed that the fire is now under control.