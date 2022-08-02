Fireworks and National Day receptions cancelled due to 'economic climate'

This years fireworks dislay and National Day receptions have been cancelled the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) and the Gibraltar Government announced on Tuesday.

"This is a decision that has not been taken lightly, however in the current post Covid and worldwide economic climate, it is felt prudent to do so, with the expectation the Fireworks Display will return next year," the SDGG said.

The SDGG said Gibraltar can "nonetheless enjoy a varied and exciting programme of events, including the forthcoming Gibraltar Fair and the welcome return of the celebrations at Casemates Square after a two-year period."