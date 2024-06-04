First cohort completes extended photography course

Four evening students became the first cohort to complete an extended 15-week photography course at the Gibraltar College.

To mark the end of the course the students, Jyza Balban, Farai Marshall Shana, Anthony Barfoot, and Stefan Ramagge, exhibited their best snaps at the John Mackintosh Hall last week.

The exhibition closed last Friday with a certificate presentation and the College hopes the extended course called ‘Introduction into Digital Photography’ will grow from strength to strength.

College teacher Rodney Pereira delivered the new course which will be available next year in the spring/summer term.

“The change in 15 weeks has made a great difference,” he said.

“It will be available next year, again not in September, but after roughly Easter. You can go onto the college website and register if you wish.”

He congratulated the learners for their “magnificent work” and presented the certificates.

“The aim of the course has always been to produce nice photos and good photos from the very beginning, and you will all agree with me that although it has been hard, you’ve all learned,” he told the students at the presentation.

He added that the adult course has been fun for all involved and the extension to 15 weeks has made a notable difference.

Over the past weeks, the students have studied the theory of photography and taken part in various outdoor workshops where they could fine-tune their new skills.