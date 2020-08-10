First departures and arrivals
by Joe Gingell As mentioned in my previous article in honouring Rear Admiral Sir Kenelm Creighton, as soon as the evacuees returned from Vichy French Morocco, hasty preparations were made to evacuate all civilians not considered essential to stay Gibraltar. The first evacuees to leave were a group of 499 evacuees who had their passages...
