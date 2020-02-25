Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

First example of fossilised plant gum found by PHD student

NATS/PA Wire

By Press Association
25th February 2020

By Ben Mitchell, PA

Fossilised plant gum dating back 110 million years has been discovered by a PhD student.

Emily Roberts, from the University of Portsmouth, made the find while examining fossilised leaves of the welwitschiophyllum plant, found in the Crato formation in Brazil.

She believes that scientists may have overlooked similar fossils because they resemble amber.

Plants produce resins such as amber when wounded to act as a defence against disease and insects, while gums are involved in food storage and structural support.

A university spokesman said that previously only fossilised plant resins had been recorded.

Ms Roberts said: "This new discovery overturns the basic assumption that plant gums cannot be preserved in the fossil record.

"It has opened our eyes to the fact that other plant chemicals may also be preserved - we can no longer just make assumptions.

"When we first tested the gum I was astonished that we were confirming something that was thought to be impossible - it just goes to show that fossil plants can surprise us."

The spokesman said: "What makes this new 'gem' unique is that, unlike amber, which is made from fossilised plant resin, this substance is made from fossilised plant gum.

"Until now, it has been assumed that plant gums cannot survive the fossilisation processes.

"Their water soluble properties have meant that scientists have always assumed that gum would be dissolved in water, and could not have survived long enough to be preserved in fossil plant remains.

"As this fossilised gum looks so like amber, it is thought that there may be many other amber-coloured substances in fossil plants, wrongly interpreted without chemical confirmation."

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, also suggests that the welwitschiophyllum plant is considered to be related to one of the oldest plants to have existed, with the welwitschia a sole survivor of this lineage still found in the Namib Desert in Namibia and southern Angola.

Co-author Professor David Martill, of the School of the Environmental Geography and Geosciences, said: "Emily has not only discovered something groundbreaking about plant gum, but, perhaps even more astonishing, her findings confirm that the welwitschia plant found in Africa today produces a gum similar to a plant growing 110 million years ago in Brazil.

"Welwitschia is one of life's survivors, thriving in one of the harshest environments on Earth for over 120 million years.

"This discovery is extremely exciting, especially when put into the context of these two continents of Africa and South America being one during the Cretaceous period."

Most Read

Local News

New twist in legal wrangle between rival telecom operators

Mon 24th Feb, 2020

Local News

Relatives of RHIB crew arrested as they arrive to pay fine

Sat 22nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Seven tested for coronavirus in Gibraltar as precautions are stepped up

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

CM updates Parliament on airport tunnel

Fri 21st Feb, 2020

Local News

MPs approve abortion referendum booklet, but with feisty exchanges

Mon 24th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK domestic abuse legislation to be brought forward 'before Easter'

25th February 2020

UK/Spain News
Farming leader issues warning over 'morally bankrupt' food trade deals

25th February 2020

UK/Spain News
Government looks set to miss smoke-free target, UK charity warns

25th February 2020

UK/Spain News
Historic UK lighthouse to be demolished

25th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020