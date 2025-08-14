Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

First fully coeducational cohort receives A Level results

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
14th August 2025

The first fully coeducational cohort from Gibraltar’s secondary schools received their A Level and Level 3 results today. Students from Bayside, Westside and the Gibraltar College were able to access their results from 9am, released in line with Ofqual’s summer exam schedule. Results were issued electronically to allow students to view them privately and contact universities quickly where needed.

Across the three institutions, students achieved a total of 651 pass grades, including 581 in 25 traditionally assessed subjects and 70 in six vocational qualifications. The overall pass rate was 89%.

Among the achievements were the first results in BTEC Performance (Acting), Applied Food Science and Nutrition, and A Level Computer Science. Thirteen students achieved three A grades or higher, earning the title of Gibraltar Scholar.

This year’s students began secondary school during the pandemic, which the Department said presented additional challenges alongside the transition to coeducation.

The three schools adopted coeducation in September 2019, introducing the change in stages from Year 7 to Year 13. This year’s cohort is the first to have completed their entire education in a coeducational setting. A statement from the Department of Education said the change aimed to promote equality of opportunity and respect, while adapting teaching and learning to meet the needs of mixed cohorts.

“This transformative shift - implemented in a phased manner across Years 7 to 13 - affirmed a belief in equality of access and the intrinsic value of shared human experience, breaking down artificial divisions and recognising each individual’s intellect and dignity,” said the statement.

“Our schools adapted provision to meet the needs of mixed cohorts, revising learning design, structures and routines while enriching academic discourse through the varied perspectives present in every classroom.”

“The Department of Education believes that coeducation provides a vital platform for nurturing the social harmony and cooperative spirit essential to a just and inclusive world.”

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, congratulated all students: “I extend my warmest congratulations to every young person receiving their results today, achievements that reflect years of dedication, hard work, and commitment.”

She added: “Examination results are only one part of each learner’s story. Today, we celebrate not just grades, but the resilience forged through challenges, the creativity that sparks innovation, the kindness and compassion that strengthen communities, and the determination that turns aspirations into achievements.”

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “Our community’s young people are fortunate to have such a wide range of options available to them through our Consortium offering. Our schools play a crucial role in fostering skills, knowledge, and understanding across many fields, giving our youth a strong foundation for diverse career opportunities.”

He added: “Results day is both a conclusion and a beginning – the closing chapter of our students’ school journey and the first steps into the opportunities that lie ahead. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each student as they embark on the next stage of their journey, with every best wish for the future.”

The Department encouraged any students concerned about their results or unsure of their next steps to seek advice from teachers, school staff and the Department itself. Support is available for those applying to university, going through clearing or considering alternative pathways.

The GSD also congratulated Gibraltar “A” Level Students who successfully passed their exams.

They give encouragement to those that did not but would intend to persevere or pursue alternative career paths.

Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes, said: “While the GSD awaits publication of the relevant detailed statistics, we take this opportunity to wish all students the very best in their applications for admission to their preferred University to pursue their desired courses in Higher Education.”

“The University clearance process can, at times, be a stressful process as admissions into popular Educational Establishments can be very competitive.”

“We sincerely hope our students will obtain admission into courses they will enjoy and which will enhance their future employability and career prospects at the end of their next stage of studies.”

“We also give special thanks to all teachers who have guided our students throughout their academic years, from Reception Class right up to their final Year 13.”

“I feel proud of our local students. It further shows that our teachers have done a fantastic job to ensure students shine and this has been possible thanks to their exemplary support, alongside the encouragement offered to students by their respective families and friends.”

