First Gibraltar resident with Covid-19 detected in two weeks

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed a Gibraltar resident has tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time in two weeks.

There are currently 50 results pending and last Monday one non-resident with Covid-19 was also detected.

The Government confirmed the case was detected through targeted screening and the person is asymptomatic.

"The person was picked up through targeted screening, is asymptomatic and, although they are well, they have been asked to isolate," a Government spokesman said.

"The person lives in a house of multiple occupancy so there are a significant number of household contacts."

"Having zero cases would be the abnormal situation, given we now have open frontiers."

On June 17, the Government had announced zero active cases on the Rock with no new cases in Gibraltar detected until today.

Since the first case of Covid-19 in Gibraltar was detected in early March some 176 have recovered and 13,427 people have been tested.

Currently there are five people in self isolation.

