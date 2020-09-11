First international beach volleyball tournament for Gibraltar team
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association celebrated National Day with its first youth team competing at a CEV U20 beach volleyball event which is being held in Brno, Czech Republic. The team consisting of Alexandra Nunez and Cellene Griffin played their first match on National Day, this being the first time Gibraltar was represented at international level...
