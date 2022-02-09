Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

First solo exhibition for artist who followed dad’s footsteps

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
9th February 2022

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, officially opened Belinda Origo’s first art exhibition in front of family and friends on Wednesday evening at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates.

“I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed painting them,” Ms Origo told those gathered, unable to state which one she liked best.

“I want to dedicate this exhibition to my dad who is no longer with us but he inspired me in all that I painted.”

Dr Cortes for his part focused on how surprised he was to find that the person he had known for many years was an artist.

“She has come in later than a lot of people do and she has developed lots of different styles in such a short space of time,” he said.

“That is really encouraging and it gives hope to slightly older people like myself that perhaps if we have something we haven’t done, then we can try and do it as well.”

For the past two years Dr Cortes has constantly reminded people of the importance of the arts during Covid, especially during the lockdowns. The fact that Ms Origo’s art flourished during Covid was critical, he said.

“A lot of people said how the arts and culture saw us through Covid. Belinda is a living example of that. She took it following in her father’s footsteps… She flourished during Covid and she made something positive out of such difficult times that we went through.”

Finally he added that he hoped she would inspire others to express their creativity via the arts and that the way she has enriched people with her art is something to treasure.

For more on Ms Origo’s exhibition click on https://www.chronicle.gi/first-solo-exhibition-for-artist-who-seeks-life-in-painting/

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar reciprocates as local hauliers face additional post-Brexit bureaucracy in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Man jailed six months for historical sex offence granted bail and permission to appeal sentence

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

GHA bullying case flares up again amid questions over Cassaglia’s potential reinstatement as Medical Director

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Balban signals ‘biggest shake up’ to highway rules

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Changes to Covid testing and sick notes

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Changes to Covid testing and sick notes

9th February 2022

Local News
Nautilus Project calls for volunteers

9th February 2022

Local News
Balban signals ‘biggest shake up’ to highway rules

9th February 2022

Local News
Gibraltar faces continued delay in exporting rubbish to landfills in Spain

9th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022