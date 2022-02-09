First solo exhibition for artist who seeks life in painting
Belinda Origo has opened her first ever solo exhibition this week, despite having decades of experience in a wide spectrum of arts. She has featured in the Chronicle’s calendar and that of the Heritage Trust when her painting for the "View from my window" competition was selected for the month of July, as well as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here