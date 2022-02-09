Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

First solo exhibition for artist who seeks life in painting

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
9th February 2022

Belinda Origo has opened her first ever solo exhibition this week, despite having decades of experience in a wide spectrum of arts. She has featured in the Chronicle’s calendar and that of the Heritage Trust when her painting for the "View from my window" competition was selected for the month of July, as well as...

