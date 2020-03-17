Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

UK/Spain News

Fitness items stockpiled to 'build gyms at home' following UK government advice

By Press Association
17th March 2020

By Mike Bedigan, PA

Members of the public are stockpiling fitness equipment to "build gyms at home" as restrictions on social contact are ramped up.

The Government has not yet issued official orders to close public gyms, and many will remain open with increased cleaning measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that people should still "go out for exercise", but ensure they do not come into contact with others while doing so.

Decathlon stores across the country have experienced stock shortages of all types of fitness equipment, including treadmills, rowing machines and free weights.

A worker at Decathlon's flagship store in London's Surrey Quays said that although customers are still visiting the store, almost all stock has been taken.

"We are completely out of stock of everything, of all equipment in stores across the nation in the UK because of the big demand at the moment of people building their gyms at home," they said.

"Only the clothing is left but all the equipment is gone. Stock is coming but warehouses are closing so it's taking a bit longer."

The employee added that currently people are still shopping in store but that it is "not as before".

Other fitness machine retailers such as John Lewis are also currently out of stock on items in store.

