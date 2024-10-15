Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Five applicants begin insurance work placements

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2024

Five successful young applicants have begun their work placements in the insurance industry as part of the Foundation in Insurance training (FIT) course. 

The Minister with responsibility for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills, Christian Santos, met with trainees of the course at the start of their induction. 

This programme, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Insurance Institute and led by Nicholas Pecino, forms part of Mr Santos’ upskilling initiative designed to equip people with the essential skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the insurance industry.  

“I am extremely pleased these young individuals are being given the tools and support to embark on a career in such a dynamic industry,” Mr Santos said. 

“My thanks to President of the Gibraltar Insurance Institute Nicholas Pecino for his collaboration and experience.” 

“FIT is part of my commitment to fostering education and job readiness for young people, giving them opportunities for study and careers in several industries.”  

The five applicants passed the stringent application and interview process to qualify for their places on the programme.  

They have been allocated work placements in the insurance industry in Gibraltar and will earn a salary whilst gaining experience, receiving mentorship, and continuing their studies.  

