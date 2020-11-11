Five arrested on Eastern Beach

Five Spanish nationals, including a teenager, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences when their boat ran ashore at Eastern Beach yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said the men were taken to St Bernard’s Hospital after they were found to be suffering from hypothermia.

Footage of the incident circulated across social media networks yesterday after lunchtime.

Officers were filmed dragging an outboard engine and a vessel onto the shore while the men were seen kneeling on the sand during the arrests.

A spokesman for the RGP said this is an ongoing investigation, adding that further details will be issued in due course.