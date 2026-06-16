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Tue 16th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Five half Ironmans in five days challenge starts today

Last Thursday 6.15am saw the last training run of Team 5 in 5 where once again dozens of their supporters took on the route, completing one or two laps and in some cases three ahead of the start today. Photo by Antonio Torres

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2026

Team 5 in 5 are back with their five half Ironmans in five days challenge which starts today, Tuesday, June 16, to Saturday, June 20, with organisers encouraging local businesses and members of the community to show their support throughout the week.

Team 5 in 5 comprises of Charles Harrison, Kieron Alvarez and Adrian Lopez, this year the event is held in support of the GBC Open Day, and they are naming it The Last Dance as it “may be the last event of its kind”.

Following the support received during the previous two editions, organisers are inviting people to send photographs wearing blue, yellow or green tops, representing the colours of the challenge.

“We would be truly grateful if you and your team could show your support by sending us photos wearing blue, yellow or green tops to represent the challenge colours. We would also greatly appreciate if you could promote your support across your social media platforms and help spread awareness of the challenge and the community spirit behind it,” said a spokesperson for the team.

If social media is not possible, photos can be sent directly via WhatsApp to +350 56000021, and the team will be more than happy to showcase all the photos and the “incredible support received throughout the event”.

Each day’s activities will start and finish at the GASA Car Park, beginning with a 90km cycle at 6am. Participants will then complete a half marathon at 10.30am and a 2km swim at 1.30pm.

“Your support means a great deal to us and continues to highlight the amazing community spirit that makes Gibraltar so special,” said the spokesperson.

“We thank you in advance for your continued support and consideration.”

Donations can be made via GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/5in5-the-last-dance or via Revolut, using @5in5gib.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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