Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Five juveniles arrested following Coviran fire

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2025

The RGP has arrested five juveniles on suspicion of arson following a blaze at the old Coviran site on Devil’s Tower Road on Sunday evening. 

Five male juveniles aged 12, 13, 15, 15, and 15 were arrested on Monday and interviewed under caution. 

The RGP confirmed one of the juveniles was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

The five juveniles have been bailed whilst detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department continue their investigation. 

Anyone with any information which may help the investigation is asked to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report/seen-heard 

Most Read

Local News

Firefighters tackle Coviran blaze as building shows potential signs of collapse

Sun 9th Feb, 2025

Local News

Gib registers property deals worth £366.5m during bear market, with all eyes now on treaty

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Local News

Five juveniles arrested following Coviran fire

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiators ‘are agreed we’re going to get this deal’, Albares says

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

Revamped WWII tunnels unveiled

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Call for Submissions: Burning Questions in Gibraltar Heritage Journal

10th February 2025

Local News
GFIU and Gibraltar INTERPOL Sub-Bureau join forces to combat financial crime

10th February 2025

Local News
Arias-Vasquez set to host GHA public meeting

10th February 2025

Local News
Gibraltar to host AITO’s ‘Famference’ to showcase tourism potential

10th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025