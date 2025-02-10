Five juveniles arrested following Coviran fire

The RGP has arrested five juveniles on suspicion of arson following a blaze at the old Coviran site on Devil’s Tower Road on Sunday evening.

Five male juveniles aged 12, 13, 15, 15, and 15 were arrested on Monday and interviewed under caution.

The RGP confirmed one of the juveniles was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The five juveniles have been bailed whilst detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department continue their investigation.

Anyone with any information which may help the investigation is asked to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report/seen-heard