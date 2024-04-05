Five new Senior Paediatric support workers to offer specialised care

Five new Senior Paediatric support workers have joined the Children’s Health Centre and were

welcomed by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

The five employees began work after completing their required notice periods.

In her welcome address, Ms Arias-Vasquez emphasised the significance of this recruitment in the

enhancement of the ADHD and ASD pathway, promising an even higher level of service for our

community.

Their role is integral to the provision of specialised care for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity

Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ensuring tailored support and assistance for

individuals and their families.

"The induction of these five Senior Paediatric Support Workers marks a crucial step forward in our

commitment to improving healthcare services for individuals with ADHD and ASD,” Ms Arias-Vasquez

said.

“This is something we have been working on for some time now, and I am very glad to have been able to

speak to the new members of staff on their first working day with the GHA.”

“Their involvement and expertise is important in advancing our pathway and ensuring that every child

receives the care and support they need to thrive."