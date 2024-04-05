Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Five new Senior Paediatric support workers to offer specialised care

By Chronicle Staff
5th April 2024

Five new Senior Paediatric support workers have joined the Children’s Health Centre and were
welcomed by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

The five employees began work after completing their required notice periods.

In her welcome address, Ms Arias-Vasquez emphasised the significance of this recruitment in the
enhancement of the ADHD and ASD pathway, promising an even higher level of service for our
community.

Their role is integral to the provision of specialised care for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity
Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ensuring tailored support and assistance for
individuals and their families.

"The induction of these five Senior Paediatric Support Workers marks a crucial step forward in our
commitment to improving healthcare services for individuals with ADHD and ASD,” Ms Arias-Vasquez
said.

“This is something we have been working on for some time now, and I am very glad to have been able to
speak to the new members of staff on their first working day with the GHA.”

“Their involvement and expertise is important in advancing our pathway and ensuring that every child
receives the care and support they need to thrive."

