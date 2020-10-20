Five positive cases detected in schools

Five new positive cases of Covid-19 identified within local schools, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

Two positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Westside School and one positive case of

Covid-19 has been identified in St Bernardâ€™s Lower Primary, St Anneâ€™s Upper Primary and Bayside School.

"The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all three schools and the Department of

Education and are in the process of conducting interviews with all relevant individuals," No6 Convent Place said in a statement.

"All those identified as close contacts will be required to self-isolate."

"Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than

15 minutes."

St Bernardâ€™s Lower Primary

This is the third positive case identified within this school.

There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous cases.

Six individuals within the school setting (six lunchtime staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with this third positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

St Anneâ€™s Upper Primary

This is the third case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the first cases. 25 individuals within the school setting (three staff members and 22 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Bayside

This is the fifth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between

this positive case and previous cases. The Contact Tracing Team are in the process of identifying

how many individuals within the school setting have been in close contact with the positive case. All

will be instructed to self isolate.

Westside

These are the sixth and seventh cases identified within this school.

There is no identified epidemiological link between these positive cases and previous cases.

The Contact Tracing Team are in the process of identifying how many individuals within the school setting have been in close contact with the positive case. All will be instructed to self isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the

relevant Head Teacher.

"Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school," the Government said. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

"Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau."

"Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau."