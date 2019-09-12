Fleet Commander visits Gibraltar

Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander recently made his first visit to Gibraltar since assuming the role of Fleet Commander earlier this year.

Admiral Kyd was last here in February 2018 as the Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The Admiral’s programme for his first day on the Rock included embarking on HMS Defender when she departed the Naval Base during the afternoon of August 19.

He was then flown back into RAF Gibraltar in the ship’s Wildcat helicopter, before touring King’s Lines Oil Fuel Depot and then the Armament Depot.

During his second day, the Fleet Commander spent time with the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron and also went onboard HMS Enterprise, which had recently arrived alongside in the Naval Base.

As the Fleet Commander, the Fleet Commander is responsible for commanding all operational elements of the Naval Service (Ships, Submarines, Fleet Air Arm, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary), and acting as Joint Commander for the North Atlantic operating areas.

Admiral Kyd, a Younger Brother of Trinity House and a member of the Royal Yacht Squadron, lives on the banks of the River Hamble on the south coast of England with his wife and four sons. He enjoys shooting, all manner of winter sports including alpine skiing, and is Vice President of Ice Sports for the Naval Service.