Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Fleet Commander visits Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2019

Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander recently made his first visit to Gibraltar since assuming the role of Fleet Commander earlier this year.

Admiral Kyd was last here in February 2018 as the Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The Admiral’s programme for his first day on the Rock included embarking on HMS Defender when she departed the Naval Base during the afternoon of August 19.

He was then flown back into RAF Gibraltar in the ship’s Wildcat helicopter, before touring King’s Lines Oil Fuel Depot and then the Armament Depot.

During his second day, the Fleet Commander spent time with the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron and also went onboard HMS Enterprise, which had recently arrived alongside in the Naval Base.

As the Fleet Commander, the Fleet Commander is responsible for commanding all operational elements of the Naval Service (Ships, Submarines, Fleet Air Arm, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary), and acting as Joint Commander for the North Atlantic operating areas.

Admiral Kyd, a Younger Brother of Trinity House and a member of the Royal Yacht Squadron, lives on the banks of the River Hamble on the south coast of England with his wife and four sons. He enjoys shooting, all manner of winter sports including alpine skiing, and is Vice President of Ice Sports for the Naval Service.

Most Read

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Divers remove net from New Flame wreck off Europa Point

Mon 9th Sep, 2019

Local News

Unveiling ‘Calpeia’, the face of the first known Gibraltarian

Wed 11th Sep, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar switches to LNG as North Mole power plant opens for business

12th September 2019

Local News
Hot Lunches for Schools

12th September 2019

Local News
Fleet Commander visits Gibraltar

12th September 2019

Local News
Gibraltar Scholars

12th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019