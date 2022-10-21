‘Flippant’ Brexit vote got Gib ‘into a bind’ - CM
The 2016 Brexit vote was a “flippant use of referenda” that got Gibraltar “into a bind” for the sake of party politics, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament on Thursday. Mr Picardo, who is engaged in complex treaty negotiations with two other governments and the European Commission, makes no effort to hide his opposition to...
