Flores and Devincenzi-Clemens come away victors in their respective categories of the Squash National Championships

The 2026 GibYellow National Squash Championships concluded with an intense week of competition across multiple categories, with players battling it out in the Glenn Pearce Men’s Closed, Heather Duez Women’s Closed, Vintage, Veterans and Juniors events.

In the Glenn Pearce Men’s Closed competition, Ivan Flores Vela emerged as the champion after defeating Declan Christie 3–1 in the final. Flores Vela took the opening two games before Christie responded in the third, but the eventual champion closed the match in the fourth to secure the title.

Christie had reached the final following a strong run which included victories over Chris Dunckley and Christian Navas. Navas had earlier impressed with wins over several opponents including Justin Chipolina and Victoria Griffin, but was eventually edged out in the latter stages.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw there were notable performances from Liam Roche, Jack Scott and Ben Helme. Roche recorded a hard-fought five-game victory over Christian Navas, while Scott also progressed through a tight encounter against Michael de Jager before exiting later in the tournament. Helme produced one of the tournament’s closer matches, defeating Sam Bodha in five games.

The Heather Duez Women’s Closed title was won by Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens, who defeated Victoria Griffin 3–1 in the final. Devincenzi-Clemens had progressed through the earlier stages with strong wins in the group rounds and maintained her form to take the championship. Griffin also impressed throughout the competition, recording victories in the pool stages including a win over Hayley Duez.

In the Vintage category, Colin Davis produced a dominant performance to top the Position 1-3 group, recording victories over Rob Hamilton and Victor Soiza to claim the title.

The Veterans competition saw several close encounters across the elimination rounds, with players including Steve Shacaluga, Victor Soiza and Jim Bailey among those progressing through the draw. The matches produced a number of competitive five-game contests as players battled for places in the later stages.

In the Juniors round robin event, Christian Navas delivered a strong performance, defeating both Mathew Wood and Max Tomkinson in straight games. Zach Hamilton also recorded victories over Tomkinson and Wood as the young players showcased the next generation of Gibraltar squash talent.

Overall the 2026 GibYellow National Championships delivered a week of exciting competitive squash, with players across all age groups and categories producing some high-quality matches and several closely contested encounters before the champions were crowned.

Final day results

Colin Davis bt Victor Soiza 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9) – Vintage Position 1-3, Court 1, 20m

John Potton bt Tony Horrillo 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8) – Vintage B Plate, Court 6, 21m

Mathew Wood bt Max Tomkinson 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-6) – Juniors Round Robin, Court 3, 12m

Maanav Nayak bt Stefan Borge 3-2 (11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-2) – Glenn Pearce Men's Closed, Court 4, 23m

Christian Navas bt Zach Hamilton 3-0 (11-2, 12-10, 11-4) – Juniors Round Robin, Court 1, 12m

Victor Soiza bt Colin Davis 3-2 (11-13, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6) – Veterans Elimination, Court 6, 5m

Jim Bailey bt Mark Torres 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-8) – Veterans Elimination, Court 5, 17m

Steve Shacaluga bt Adam Newnham 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-5) – Veterans Elimination, Court 2, 15m

Mike Da Silva bt Steven Wood 3-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7) – Veterans Elimination, Court 3, 18m

Jack Scott bt Liam Roche 3-2 (11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-7) – Glenn Pearce Men's Closed, Court 6, 36m

Ben Helme bt Sam Bodha 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-9) – Glenn Pearce Men's Closed, Court 5, 22m

Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens bt Victoria Griffin 3-1 (11-6, 16-14, 9-11, 11-9) – Heather Duez Women's Closed Final, Court 2, 25m

Ivan Flores Vela bt Declan Christie 3-1 (11-7, 11-9, 5-11, 14-12) – Glenn Pearce Men's Closed, Court 2, 34m