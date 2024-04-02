Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Apr, 2024

Floyd Swift tackles physical challenges to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd April 2024

Floyd Swift is once again doing a series of events to raise money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar in memory of his mother Rose Brashier (Porro) and stepfather Graham who lost their battle to cancer.

Mr Swift has for the past three years undertaken a series of events to raise funds for the local charity.

This year he will start the challenge with a spinathon outside St Bernard’s Hospital on April 4 between 9am and 4pm.

“I’m inviting people to spin alongside me in 15min timed slots, just like last year,” said Mr Swift.

“There will also be a raffle, which will be drawn at 3pm, bake sale and live music by local artists.”

After this he will complete the Med Steps Challenge of five laps of the Med Steps on April 20.

He will do a sky dive of 15,000ft on April 27 followed by an ‘Around the Rock Challenge’ on May 4.

This element of the challenge involves cycling around the Rock, run around the Rock, up the Med Steps and finish with a dip in the sea, the weather will determine which beach.

Mr Swift started to fundraise for cancer charities when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. She passed away 10 years later in April 2021.

Sadly, shortly after she passed, so did Mr Swift’s stepfather, Graham, when he lost his battle with a rare terminal brain cancer.

Mr Swift chose Cancer Relief Gibraltar as the charity to raise funds for because of his personal experience caring for his mother during her battle with cancer.

He witnessed firsthand the importance of support during such difficult times and wanted to help others facing similar challenges.

Despite feeling helpless in finding a cure, he focused on making his mother's remaining time as comfortable as possible.

Aware of Cancer Relief's support for cancer patients and their families, he aims to contribute to their cause to ensure others receive the assistance they need during such a hard time in their lives.

His goal is to raise as much as possible and beat last year’s total of £3,079.

It is possible to join Mr Swift on some of the challenges, he is contactable on WhatsApp 54071053 or social media via pt_swift.

To donate to Mr Swift you can do so via: https://www.justgiving.com/page/floyd-swift-1710190664548

