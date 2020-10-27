Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Flu vaccine now available for over 65s

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2020

People aged over 65 can now access the winter flu vaccine at the Primary Care Centre.

The influenza vaccination programme for adults over the age of 65 will be delivered at the Primary Care Centre from Monday to Friday from 13:00 hours to 17:45.

Appointments must be pre-booked by calling 200 52441 between 13:00 to 15:00.

The vaccine that is administered to people of 65 years is called the Trivalent Vaccine and gives broader protection to the elderly and most vulnerable.

Trivalent protects against three different flu viruses – two influenza A viruses and one influenza B virus.

This is different to the Quadrivalent flu vaccine that is already being administered to younger age groups.

Arrangements are being made by the GHA to make these available to government tenants who live in the purpose-built flats for the elderly and the Trivalent flu vaccine and will be addressed by the District nurses.

The District nurses will be liaising with the wardens to ensure a robust programme is in place to maintain social distancing.

The GHA’s flu vaccination programme for 2020/2021 flu season has been extended this year, with more groups eligible to receive flu vaccine than in previous years, No.6 Convent Place said.

“This is because Covid-19 is likely to be co-circulation with flu, so it is vitally important to protect those at risk of flu, who are also those most vulnerable to hospitalisation as a result of Covid-19,” No.6 added in a statement.

The Primary Care team commenced the flu vaccination programme for the 65 and under on September 28 and have administered a total of 1577 Quadrivalent so far.

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said "Once again, members of the public are strongly encouraged to take up the flu vaccine and make an appointment, particularly those who are over the age of 65 or are in any other way particularly vulnerable.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who have already taken up the offer and to the hardworking staff organising its delivery.”

Most Read

Local News

Sharp decline in positive cases detected, as CM poised to deliver Covid update

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Virus cases rise to 13 among ERS residents

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

No immediate impact at border as Spain announces new state of emergency to counter rising Covid-19 infections

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Footballers face fines for breaches of flexible Covid-19 protocols

27th October 2020

Local News
Top of the Rock hike raises stroke awareness

27th October 2020

Local News
Police arrest man in mushroom drugs raid

27th October 2020

Local News
Clear message from Govt: Stay home this Halloween

27th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020