Flu vaccine roll out at Casemates Square

The GHA will be deploying its Mobile Health Unit to Casemates Square on Saturday morning from 10am to 2pm, and invite the community to take their flu vaccines on site.

In a statement the GHA said no pre-appointments will be required and the vaccines will be offered as a walk-in vaccination clinic.

This service is in addition to the service being provided at the Primary Care Centre, between 1pm and 4.30pm and from 5.00pm until 7.20pm Monday to Friday, and Saturday and Sundays from 9am to 3.50pm.

Anyone aged over 50 years of age is eligible for the seasonal flu vaccine, the GHA said in a statement.

Additionally, anyone with a long term health condition or anyone who has significant contact or caring responsibilities for someone with a long term health condition, pregnant women, health and care workers and anyone living long term in a residential care setting such as ERS.

As has been announced previously, the children’s intranasal seasonal flu program will be delivered as usual through schools and anyone eligible who is over 12 years old can also attend the PCC walk in sessions.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “As part of both our vaccination and outreach programme, the GHA will when possible be bringing their services to the community.”

“We wish to make our services accessible to all service users and so we are deploying our Mobile Health Unit to Casemates Square which is frequented by many members of our community on Saturday mornings.”

“I encourage all who are eligible to be administered the flu vaccine to avail themselves of this service and so prevent flu from spreading and causing serious illness.”