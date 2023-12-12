Flu vaccines for children or young adults

The Gibraltar Health Authority are now offering the flu vaccine to any child or young adult that has still not received them.

The vaccine is a nasal spray and does not require a syringe or needle.

“Vaccinations are one of the most important tools we have in healthcare to protect the community,” said the Director of Public Health, Helen Carter.

“Thanks to this simple yet effective treatment, we have been able to protect and help millions around the world.”

“Closer to home, we always advise for everyone to be vaccinated as this helps to protect us and most importantly our loved ones that may be in a more vulnerable position than ourselves,” she added.

Contact the Children’s Health Centre on 200 07809 to make an appointment on a first-come-first-served basis.