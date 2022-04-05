Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local News

Footwear for Ukraine appeal

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
5th April 2022

An appeal is being made by Gary Evans for donations of footwear that will be taken to Poland to be used by people seeking shelter and safety from the war in Ukraine.

He is especially looking for women’s and children’s shoes.

“What I mean by shoes is that it can be trainers, flip flops, wellies, anything really,” he said.

“So if you have anything that would be absolutely brilliant.”

He is willing to collect them from homes or workplaces, if possible, and he is contactable on Facebook.

