Mon 22nd May, 2023

For cancer survivor, Francesca Makey, Relay for Life shows triumph over adversity

By Gabriella Peralta
22nd May 2023

Francesca Makey was diagnosed with cancer at age 17, and this year she will join the Relay for Life in a celebration of survivors. After a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Makey is looking forward to raising funds and celebrating life, in the emotive event. “Relay for Life would not be what...

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

