For diabetics, Ozempic is a 'little ray of hope’ that has become elusive
Demand for ‘Ozempic’, a drug that helps lower blood sugar, has surged after it was found to be beneficial for weight loss. But now, a shortage has meant diabetics who rely on the drug have been left without it. The drug administered weekly via injection has been so sought after that the UK Department of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here