Sun 7th Feb, 2021

For Royal Gibraltar Regiment, variety and opportunity are key to future

Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
7th February 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment is “on the up”, Commodore Steve Dainton, the Commander British Forces, has told the Chronicle, as he signalled an “uptick” in both recruitment and retention over the past year. Cdre Dainton said attracting youngsters to the regiment was a key element of ensuring its long-term sustainability, adding that a new agreement...

