Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

For sale: One large RGP patrol boat

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Police is selling its largest vessel, the patrol boat Sir Adrian Johns, for £1.25m having determined it is “surplus to requirements”. The vessel entered the RGP’s service in 2014 and at the time was billed as a multi-use marine platform that would “significantly enhance” the RGP’s marine capabilities. It was purchased and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

Visitor dies of Covid-19

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Power cut plunges Gib into darkness

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Court of Appeal reduces Lishman sentence to six years

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Three receive Governor’s Award for services to community

18th October 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps beat Europa in final fifteen minutes (update with match images)

17th October 2021

Sports
Bruno’s Magpies puts five past Europa Point

17th October 2021

Sports
Europa FC Ladies Hockey beats Eagles

17th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021