For sale: One large RGP patrol boat
The Royal Gibraltar Police is selling its largest vessel, the patrol boat Sir Adrian Johns, for £1.25m having determined it is “surplus to requirements”. The vessel entered the RGP’s service in 2014 and at the time was billed as a multi-use marine platform that would “significantly enhance” the RGP’s marine capabilities. It was purchased and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here