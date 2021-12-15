Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to meet Spanish counterpart in Madrid

Archive image of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA

By Chronicle Staff
15th December 2021

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will travel to Madrid today for a meeting this evening with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, in a trip that the UK Government said “demonstrates the importance of the UK-Spain relationship”.

The trip comes as negotiators from the UK – and Gibraltar – and the European Commission meet in London for the second consecutive day for talks on a UK-EU treaty for Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc.

The meeting in Madrid comes just two weeks after the two ministers met during the NATO Foreign Ministers Summit in Riga at which they both underlined their commitment to a treaty based on the New Years’ Eve political framework agreement to swiftly concluding negotiations.

In a statement, the UK Government said the two ministers are expected to discuss shared priorities, such as “combatting malign actors” and getting more girls into education.

The ministers will also discuss their collaboration through NATO, ahead of Spain hosting the NATO Leaders' Summit in 2022.

During the visit, which comes within her first 100 days in office, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will also seek to boost the UK's economic ties with Spain as she hosts an event with leading Spanish investors and British businesses in Spain.

"I want to work with allies like Spain to create a network of liberty based around closer economic, tech and security ties,” Ms Truss said.

"We're significant trading partners, with the UK as Spain's biggest European investor, and the UK as the top destination for Spanish investment. By boosting our trading ties even further, both Spain and every region and nation of the UK will benefit.”

“As part of her visit over two days, the Foreign Secretary will also launch a new report on scientific collaboration between the UK and Spain.”

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Omicron is ‘spreading in our community’, Govt says as Gibraltar reports 13 cases of new variant

Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Local News

MONEYVAL says Gibraltar has improved in fighting money laundering and terrorist financing

Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gib suppliers prepare ‘as best we can’ for Spanish lorry drivers’ Christmas strike

Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Local News

RGP confirms missing 11-year old girl has been found

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Fourth round of negotiations for Gib treaty starts in London on Tuesday

13th December 2021

Brexit
No Brexit treaty means ‘a completely different Gibraltar’, CM says

8th December 2021

Brexit
As treaty talks enter third round, Boris Johnson says Rock’s future is ‘British, British, British’

1st December 2021

Brexit
In Commons session, CM says UK/EU agreement on Gib ‘possible by end of year’

24th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021