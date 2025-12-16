Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Foreign Secretary quizzed in Commons on McGrail Inquiry report 

Photo via UK Parliament 

By Brian Reyes
16th December 2025

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper faced questions on the McGrail Inquiry in the House of Commons on Tuesday during an evidence session before the Foreign Affairs Committee on the work of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. 

Ms Cooper was quizzed on whether the full Inquiry would be published, as well as questions on progress with the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc. 

“Has the Government received a copy of the McGrail Inquiry report?” asked Liberal Democrat MP Edward Morello. 

Ms Cooper replied: “I understand that we do have information on it. I have not yet seen the details of it.” 

Mr Morello asked whether the UK Government had the full report or a redacted version of it. 

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Ms Cooper replied. 

That drew an intervention from Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the FCDO.  

“We are looking forward to publication of the Inquiry’s report, but we see this primarily as a matter for the [Gibraltar] Government,” he said. 

Labour MP Emily Thornberry, the committee’s chair, said MPs saw the matter as one “for us to oversee”, adding they too would want to see the report and if the UK Government was unable to provide full details, “we will want to know”. 

Mr Morello asked whether the Government saw any potential for the Chief Minister to use powers passed last year under the Inquiries Act allowing redactions to the report. 

Ms Cooper said she understood the “concerns for transparency” being expressed by the committee. 

“My expectation would be that there will be a publication, but I will pursue this issue and get back to you,” she said. 

The Foreign Secretary was quizzed too on the ongoing treaty negotiation. 

She said the negotiating parties hoped to be able to publish the legal text “as swiftly as possible”. 

“The political agreement obviously was reached, but I think we're not yet ready to be able to publish the full treaty,” Ms Cooper said. 

She said the document would be published and laid in the UK Parliament, adding “there'll be plenty of opportunities to scrutinise the treaty”. 

Mr Morello asked whether the Foreign Secretary envisaged any situation where publication of the McGrail Inquiry report might delay the completion of the treaty negotiation. 

“I would not expect that and certainly wouldn't want to see that at all,” the Foreign Secretary replied. 

“This is a been an ongoing negotiation on the details, where a political agreement has already been reached and signed up to by the government of Gibraltar, by the UK and Spanish governments, and it's really important that that is taken forward as rapidly as possible.” 

Most Read

Local News

More pavements planned as 25-year strategy signals ‘less road space’ for cars 

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

New restaurant proposed at ICC Irish Town entrance

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

Weather advisory for heavy rain

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

Inquest hears witness statement from RHIB survivor 

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

RSM Gibraltar hosts University of Cadiz students

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Jury trials in UK to be scrapped in some cases in bid to tackle court backlog

2nd December 2025

UK/Spain News
Britain must not shrink back from ‘chaotic world’, says Starmer

2nd December 2025

UK/Spain News
Spanish court acquits man accused of murdering sacristan in Algeciras, but orders 30 years of psychiatric detention 

28th November 2025

UK/Spain News
UK gambling tax rise not designed to send a signal to betting sector, says UK Culture Secretary 

28th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025