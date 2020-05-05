Forging the Future
A week ago, the title ‘Avoiding Mental Meltdown’ would have been more than appropriate after six long weeks of lockdown. The phrase had both psychological relevance and a certain linguistic appeal, with both alliteration and assonance. Now that we are awaiting news about different ‘exit strategies’ and a possible lifting of some of the more...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here