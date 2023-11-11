Former CO of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment proudly heads the Royal British Legion on the Rock
Today, Saturday 11 November, is the 105th Anniversary of Armistice Day when the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing of the Armistice which signalled the end of World War One, “the War to end all Wars”, 11 November, 1918. A ceremony will be held in the Lobby of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here