Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Former employees report fraud over contract termination

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police has received two separate reports of fraud over the termination of work contracts and pay outs.

A spokesman for the RGP said two people have reported that after receiving their termination contract from a local company, they noticed that someone had forged their signature on the documents.

“The victims also claim that the termination documents state they received a sum of money on termination, which they say they haven’t,” the spokesman said.

A police investigation is ongoing.

