Former employees report fraud over contract termination

The Royal Gibraltar Police has received two separate reports of fraud over the termination of work contracts and pay outs.

A spokesman for the RGP said two people have reported that after receiving their termination contract from a local company, they noticed that someone had forged their signature on the documents.

“The victims also claim that the termination documents state they received a sum of money on termination, which they say they haven’t,” the spokesman said.

A police investigation is ongoing.