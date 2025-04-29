Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Former Governor Ed Davis confirmed as next Black Rod

By Chronicle Staff
29th April 2025

The King has approved the appointment of the former Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis as the next Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod. He will formally assume the role in July, succeeding Sarah Clarke, who will step down this summer.

Mr Davis is currently Strategic Director for Capewell Europe Limited and serves as Gibraltar Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

He previously served for 35 years as a Royal Marines officer, retiring as a Lieutenant General. He was appointed the 67th Governor and Commander-in-Chief of Gibraltar in January 2016, completing his term in February 2020.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Davis said: “I am profoundly humbled and extremely delighted to have been appointed by His Majesty to be the Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod for the House of Lords, a role that stretches back 670 years.”

“I take on this great honour with a deep sense of responsibility to serve the King and the House of Lords with a steadfast commitment and unwavering determination to uphold the excellence of my predecessors who have held this unique and remarkable position.”

“Together with Black Rod’s team, I look forward, with relish and excitement, to rising to the opportunities and challenges ahead by building on Sarah Clarke’s inspiring legacy.”

The Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, welcomed the appointment: “I am delighted to welcome Ed Davis as the next Black Rod. Ed will bring a breadth of experience to this high-profile and demanding role, including 35 years’ service as a Royal Marine and four as Governor of Gibraltar.”

“As Black Rod, Ed will help to ensure the heart of our democracy runs smoothly on a daily basis as well as leading a team delivering major ceremonial events, such as the State Opening of Parliament. I look forward to working with him and wish him well in his post.”

Black Rod is a senior officer in the House of Lords, appointed by the Crown. The role includes responsibility for security and order in the House and oversight of ceremonial events. One of the most recognised duties takes place during the State Opening of Parliament, where Black Rod summons MPs to hear the King’s Speech, a tradition that includes the symbolic slamming of the Commons door and the striking of the rod three times before entry is granted.

