Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Former police commissioner takes up new role in Falklands

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2025

Former police commissioner Richard Ullger has been appointed as the temporary Chief of Police in the Falkland Islands.

Having recently left his post at New Mole House, Mr Ullger is starting two new chapters in his policing career.

Mr Ullger was formally approached by the UK Government for a consultancy role which he will take up once he completes his tenure as temporary Chief of Police in the Falkland Islands.

Mr Ullger has been appointed as a consultant, tasked to provide advice to Britain’s Overseas Territories on the whole range of policing issues.

Although he will still be based in Gibraltar, he will act as an advisor to police forces in various Caribbean islands, in the Sovereign Base Areas of Cyprus and in British territories in the South Atlantic.

When required to do so, he will travel to these locations to carry out inspections and to provide face-to-face guidance to officers on the ground. He will then report back to senior officials in London.

“With 37 years of police experience behind me, I feel that I still have much to offer so I was delighted to receive these two approaches,” Mr Ullger said.

“I am really looking forward both to my time in the Falklands and to my new consultancy role.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Brexit

Šefčovič highlights ‘exemplary cooperation’ in Gib treaty talks, adding ‘we will be successful’

Tue 6th May, 2025

Local News

Margarita Peralta, a ‘hidden secret’ of Gib’s art world, opens first solo exhibition

Thu 8th May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bishop Zammit welcomes friendly, humble and gentle Pope Leo XIV

8th May 2025

Local News
GSD says domiciliary care ‘crisis’ is down to Govt

8th May 2025

Local News
Solemn ceremony at Cross of Sacrifice marks 80 years since VE Day

8th May 2025

Local News
Margarita Peralta, a ‘hidden secret’ of Gib’s art world, opens first solo exhibition

8th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025