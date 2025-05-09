Former police commissioner takes up new role in Falklands

Former police commissioner Richard Ullger has been appointed as the temporary Chief of Police in the Falkland Islands.

Having recently left his post at New Mole House, Mr Ullger is starting two new chapters in his policing career.

Mr Ullger was formally approached by the UK Government for a consultancy role which he will take up once he completes his tenure as temporary Chief of Police in the Falkland Islands.



Mr Ullger has been appointed as a consultant, tasked to provide advice to Britain’s Overseas Territories on the whole range of policing issues.

Although he will still be based in Gibraltar, he will act as an advisor to police forces in various Caribbean islands, in the Sovereign Base Areas of Cyprus and in British territories in the South Atlantic.

When required to do so, he will travel to these locations to carry out inspections and to provide face-to-face guidance to officers on the ground. He will then report back to senior officials in London.

“With 37 years of police experience behind me, I feel that I still have much to offer so I was delighted to receive these two approaches,” Mr Ullger said.

“I am really looking forward both to my time in the Falklands and to my new consultancy role.”