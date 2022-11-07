Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Nov, 2022

Former police officer admits abandoning puppy

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2022

A former police officer accused of abandoning a puppy pleaded guilty at the Magistrates’ Court this morning. Leila El Yettefti, 26, of Rodgers Road faced one charge of abandoning a Labrador puppy called Finn. A two-day hearing had been set down with 15 witnesses summonsed to court but El Yettefti admitted to the charge on...

