Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Fortifications evolve like living things, says Dr Darren Fa

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
9th November 2023

By Elena Scialtiel Strong in his background in biology and with a keen interest in military history, Dr Darren Fa has put the evolution of the garrison into a perspective from the dawn of the second millennium until WWII in a book, co-written with Prof. Clive Finlayson and illustrated by Adam Hook. Dr Fa discussed...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Crochet poppies add splash of colour ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Local News

SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

RGP seeks international arrest warrant for lorry driver in fatal incident

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Local News

UK should not have powers to legislate ‘over the heads’ of Gib’s elected government

Mon 6th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘Memories Bound Up With Life’ with Carmen Gomez

9th November 2023

Local News
New trial date for man accused of child sexual assault

9th November 2023

Features
Poetry is best recited, says Sonia Golt

8th November 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#Richard’sRendezvous That was then, and this is now

8th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023