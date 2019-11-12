Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Fortnightly Open Day at Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2019

The Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport will open its doors to the general public every other Wednesday.

This new initiative will allow people to meet directly with minister Vijay Daryanani and raise with him issues relevant to his portfolio.

Starting on Wednesday November 20 it will continue every other Wednesday from 10am until 12 noon, by way of pre-booked appointment.

Appointments can be booked by emailing mbtt@gibraltar.gov.gi

“In line with the policy of the Government, I will be delighted to meet members of the public as part of this programme. For me politics has always been about helping people. I want to listen to their concerns and connect with them not only at election time but throughout this four-year term of office. Caring for our people is of paramount importance,” said Daryanani.

