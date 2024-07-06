Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 6th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Fortunato: The fast-changing phone world and the day we will not need a mobile

By Alice Mascarenhas
6th July 2024

Many of the people I invite to Alice’s Table are people I have known for a long time – and what often amazes me is the countless number of people I have met through my work as a journalist and broadcaster. A good number of them have become a part of my life and I...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

New property tax ‘could deter investors’

Thu 4th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Labour win opens ‘new opportunities’ with Socialist governments in London, Madrid and Gibraltar

Fri 5th Jul, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

‘Tragedy’ to strip away former Gibraltar Chronicle printing site, Heritage Trust says

Wed 3rd Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD ‘drowning in contradictions’, CM says

5th July 2024

Local News
Second protest in a week over Budget measures

5th July 2024

Local News
Sacarello says alternative needed for ‘unsustainable’ affordable housing model

5th July 2024

Local News
Bossino puts spotlight on ‘internecine divisions’ in Government

5th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024