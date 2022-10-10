Fostering information evening to be held

The Care Agency are continuing their ‘Every Child Needs a Home’ campaign, focused on finding placements for children who can’t live at home or with their extended family.

It is holding a free information evening on Tuesday, October 25, for anyone interested in fostering a child, offering potential foster carers the opportunity to learn more from their expert team about the recruitment process, the skills required, the training provided and the support offered throughout the experience.

In recent years, the need for fostering has increased in Gibraltar.

The CEO of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, said: “Fostering can be an extremely rewarding experience and the need for foster carers in Gibraltar has increased in recent years.”

“I strongly encourage anyone interesting in fostering to attend this information evening because every child needs a home.”

Those interested in fostering a child are invited to attend the fostering information evening on Tuesday, October, 25 at 4:30pm at the Mid Harbour Family Centre.

To book a place, call the Care Agency on 200 78528 or email fostering@careagency.gov.gi.