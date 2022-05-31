Four arrested on suspicion of robbery

Four young males, two of them teenagers, were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning on suspicion of robbery at a petrol station.

A man called police and alleged he had been threatened with “a taser-like weapon” and robbed while in the forecourt of the Cepsa petrol station, police said.

The man who allegedly threatened the victim was one of several individuals in Gibraltar-registered car that had pulled up minutes earlier.

The victim handed over money and the vehicle pulled off, police said.

“Minutes later, officers spotted and stopped the vehicle, before arresting the four occupants,” the RGP added.

“One suspect, 20, was also found to have approximately 5 grams of cannabis on him.”

Two of the males are aged 20, while the other two are 17 and 15.

Enquiries continue.