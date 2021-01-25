Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Four arrests as police target alleged logistics op for traffickers

By Chronicle Staff
25th January 2021

Four local men were arrested last Friday evening and over 1,000 litres of fuel were seized as officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police received notice of suspicious activity related to drug trafficking in the Strait of Gibraltar.
The men, all aged between 21 and 31, were arrested in the areas of Windmill Hill and Lathbury Barracks, during the first operation of that night carried out by officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police.
The men were arrested on suspicion of being knowingly concerned in the importation of a controlled drug; the transportation of dangerous goods namely 37 fuel containers found in a locally-registered vehicle; and for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
While these arrests were made, drug squad officers carried out a search at Eaton Park garages in Devil’s Tower Road where further containers of fuel were found.
A further 21 containers of fuel in plastic containers were seized, and in a statement, the RGP described these as “the type commonly used by organised crime groups to refuel drug-trafficking RHIBs out at sea.”
The locally-registered vehicle and a total of 58 fuel containers filled with 1,276 litres of fuel was seized by officers.
The investigation is ongoing at the RGP has not ruled out further arrests at this stage.

